The Fury of Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Arrives with Bulwarqq

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they set sail and step into the Dawns of Discovery

Article Summary Bulwarqq joins Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery as the massive Carcinnian deckhand of the Ocean’s Lure.

Set a decade after the Second Great War, this new wave explores uncharted seas and fresh faction conflicts.

The Bulwarqq figure features detailed sculpting, articulation, and a huge anchor weapon for dramatic displays.

Pre-orders are open for Bulwarqq at $119.99, with a scheduled Q3 2026 release for eager Mythic Legions fans.

Bulwarqq is a massive Carcinnian deck hand serving aboard the Ocean's Lure for the Fishers Guild in the Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery storyline. Set roughly ten years after the Second Great War, this narrative begins when a fishing vessel discovers New Mythoss, opening the seas to uncharted lands, unknown peoples, and fresh conflicts between long-established factions. Bulwarqq's immense, crustacean-like strength makes him the ship's secret weapon, and during a surprise attack by the rival Seafarers League and their vessel, the Undertow. This beast has now emerged from beneath the Ocean's Lure to turn the tide of battle with Four Horseman Studios' newest figure.

Wielding a massive anchor, he hurls attackers overboard, securing the crew's escape and ensuring their voyage across the Great Sea continues. The figure captures his imposing presence with detailed sculpting, multiple points of articulation, interchangeable head sculpts, and a large anchor weapon. Bulwarqq captures the originality that Four Horsemen Studios continues to bring to the Mythic Legions line, and he gets a massive eprice point. Collectors can already pre-order their next shipmate for $119.99 with a Q3 2026 release date.

Mythic Legions: Dawns of Discovery Bulwarqq (Fishers Guild)

"The Ocean's Lure's secret weapon, the massive Carcinnian named Bulwar,qq acts as the ship's deckhand, literally taking care of any of the heavy lifting needed about the vessel. As the ship sails away from New Mythoss, Bulwarqq clings to the bottom of the vessel, hidden from sight. When the Lure is ambushed by members of the Seafarers' League and their ship is boarded, it is the surprise emergence of Bulwarqq that turns the tide of battle in favor of the Fishers. Tossing the attackers from the Undertow overboard, the Lure makes its escape, headed across the Great Sea oitsir voyage to the Ports of Mythoss."

