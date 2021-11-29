The Horror of Resident Evil Comes to Prime 1 Studio with New Cutie1's

It seems like every company out there has its own set of unique and collectible mini-figures. Some of these collectibles include Funko's Pop Vinyls, Hot Toys Cosbaby's, Iron Studios MiniCo, and even Prime 1 Studio adorable Cutie1 line. A new set of Cutie1 figures are on the way that captures two of Capcom's new Resident Evil remake video games. Two sets of figures are on the way from Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, capturing both good and evil. We return back to Raccoon City for this set of figures with the first one featuring RSPD Officer Leon S. Kennedy, Clair Redfield, and the mercenary Hunk. For the third game installment, we are getting Jill Valentine, a Licker, and the deadly Nemesis. Each Cutie1 figure features an amazing button doll design with zippers, buttons for eyes, and sack detail. Resident Evil fans will be able to pick up these figure sets for $150, with then set to release in January 2023. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find the RE2 set here and the RE3 set here.

"The characters from the famous survival horror video game "Resident Evil 2" now come to you as Cutie1 Plus figures! Leon S. Kennedy, Clair Redfield, and Hunk have joined the Cutie1 Plus family, where we combined the lovely elements of the Cutie1 series with the darkness of the video game! Cutie1 Plus figures have more dynamic poses than the regular Cutie1 series, as you can see in the pictures. In addition, the figures also showcase the well-known zippers and buttons; both iconic design features of the Cutie1 series. We are beyond thrilled to show you these 3 characters in our original style! What are you waiting for? Get yours today!"

"The characters from the famous survival horror video game "Resident Evil 3" now come to you as Cutie1 Plus figures! Jill Valentine, Nemesis and Licker have joined the Cutie1 Plus family, where we combined the lovely elements of the Cutie1 series with the darkness of the video game! Cutie1 Plus figures have more dynamic poses than the regular Cutie1 series, as you can see in the pictures. In addition, the figures also showcase the well-known zippers and buttons; both iconic design features of the Cutie1 series. We are beyond thrilled to show you these 3 characters in our original style! What are you waiting for? Get yours today! "