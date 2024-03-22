Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

The Infamous Star Wars Astromech R2-D2 Returns to Hasbro's TVC

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Vintage Collection R2-D2 figure from A New Hope.

The R2-D2 collectible features updated details and original Kenner card back.

Speculations suggest Hasbro HasLab may reveal a Naboo Royal Starship.

R2-D2 figure joins Vintage Collection for $16.99, expected release in Summer 2024.

Get ready to punch it as a faithful astromech droid from a galaxy far, far away has arrived from Hasbro. R2-D2 is back as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure, capturing his first appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope. R2-D2 has played a crucial role in the fate of the galaxy and has been seen throughout the entire Skywalker Saga and then some. This new figure will feature some updated elements along with his tripod leg and a Star Wars: A New Hope card back that pays homage to the classic Kenner line. R2 will be released alongside A New Hope Princess Leia, which will allow fans to faithfully capture some iconic moments from the first film.

This release is nothing special, but it could hold the secret to Hasbro's upcoming Vintage Collection HasLab. Set to be revealed on May the 4th, a new Star Wars crowdfunding campaign is coming from Hasbro, and our guess is the Naboo Royal Starship. This chrome beauty is key to The Phantom Menace which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. That ship could easily give collectors all essential figures from the film and R2 make his debut on that ship. A new clean-cut astromech figure like this would be perfect for a HasLab like that, but only time will tell what Hasbro has cooking. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse and more, with a $16.99 price tag and October 2024 release.

R2-D2 Returns to Bring Balance to Your Star Wars Collection

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARTOO-DETOO (R2-D2) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). A skilled starship mechanic and fighter pilot's assistant, R2-D2 formed an unlikely but enduring friendship with the fussy protocol droid C-3PO. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARTOO-DEETO (R2-D2) figure (VC #149) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!