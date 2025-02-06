Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Justice League Returns with New Batman 1:3 McFarlane Cowl

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of 1:3 scale replica Batman cowls from around the multiverse

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with new 1:3 scale Batman cowls from McFarlane Toys.

Celebrate Ben Affleck's iconic portrayal in Justice League with this replica cowl.

Detailed design captures the comic-accurate black and gray look of the armored Batman.

Available for pre-order at $14.99, these cowls make a perfect addition to any Batcave.

A new set of Batman replica miniature cowls are on the way from McFarlane Toys. These cowls capture the legacy of the Dark Knight throughout his entire history with DC Comics, video games, TV, and movies, all in a glorious 1:3 scale. A new set of mini cowls has been revealed, including one from the live-action Justice League film. Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman in Justice League (2017) and its Snyder Cut (2021) was an incredible portrayal of the hero. He was the perfect Bruce Wayne and a seasoned version of the Dark Knight who was brutal yet learned from his mistakes. His bulky, armored suit and brutal combat style made him feel like a comic-accurate interpretation of Frank Miller's Batman from The Dark Knight Returns.

His time under the cowl was short-lived, but now Batman fans can keep his legacy alive with the latest 1:3 replica cowl from Justice League. Standing 7" tall, this version of the Caped Crusader is nicely crafted with smaller bat ears and a simplistic cowl design. This was a suit that was probably one of the more comic book-accurate designs to make it to live-action, showcasing the iconic black and gray designs. These mini cowl replicas are perfect for any Batcave and are up for pre-order now, priced at only $14.99 each, and an April 2025 release.

Batman (Justice League) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"As Gotham City's greatest vigilante, Batman has fought single-handedly for years in relentless pursuit of justice. Now, after witnessing Superman's ultimate sacrifice for mankind, Bruce Wayne's restored faith in humanity compels him to bring together a team of the greatest Super Heroes in order to save the world."

1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on the JUSTICE LEAGUE MOVIE.

Stands approximately 7" tall.

Includes display stand.

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!