Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: killer klowns from outer space, mezco toyz

The Killer Klowns from Outer Space Arrives at Mezco Toyz with Slim

Mezco Toyz has a new assortment of collectibles arriving including the debut of Killer Klowns from Outer Space Slim

Article Summary Mezco Toyz debuts an 18-inch Slim plush from Killer Klowns from Outer Space, capturing iconic details.

Slim is one of the most memorable alien invaders, famous for his deadly shadow puppet scene in the film.

This collector’s item features a pink clown suit, red hair, and a sculpted head true to the 1988 cult classic.

Available for pre-order at $98, the Killer Klowns from Outer Space Slim plush releases in May 2026.

Mezco Toyz is cashing in on the clown as they unveil their latest MDS Root Plush featuring an iconic Killer Known. Killer Klowns from Outer Space is a 1988 comedy-horror cult classic that was written, directed, and produced by the Chiodo Brothers. It combines sci-fi B-movie tropes with some wild dark carnival chaos as evil aliens that look like clowns have invaded Earth to harvest humans for food. One of them is Slim, who is one of the standout alien invaders from the classic horror-comedy Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988). Slim is one of the deadly creatures that have landed with a pink costume, red hair, and special yet killer shadow puppet powers.

One of Slim's more infamous scenes involves creating shadow puppets on a brick wall for some unexpected victims, ending with a giant T-Rex shadow that eats them. Slim is now ready to haunt your dreams from Mezco with this 18" tall figure, with its plush and plastic elements. His costume and sculpt are faithfully crafted right off the screen, and he will come packaged in a special die-cut windowed box. Pre-orders for the Killer Klowns from Outer Space MDS Root Plush – Slim are already live for $98 with a May 2026 release.

MDS Roto Plush Killer Klowns from Outer Space – Slim

"Mezco Toyz is thrilled to present the first in its Killer Klowns from Outer Space collection—Slim, the towering trickster from Crescent Cove, making his debut in plush form! Slim crashes the big top and brings the chaos in Killer Klowns from Outer Space, the intergalactic menace with a permanent smirk and a flair for fatal fun."

"Colorful, creepy, and unmistakably Klown, this MDS Roto Plush captures Slim's cartoonish features and sinister charm. At approximately 18" tall, the MDS Roto Plush Slim is decked out in his vibrant hot pink clown suit with crescent moon detailing, sculpted head with exaggerated features, and bright orange hair that flares like flames. His stitched smile and bulbous red nose might look funny… until the shadow puppets start biting."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!