The Last of Us Clicker Makes A Move with New 1/6 Sideshow Statue

Coming to life from the hit video game and HBO series The Last of Us, the Clicker is here with a new Sideshow 1/6 statue

This detailed statue stands 10.47 inches tall and features vivid, sculpted Cordyceps fungus and torn clothes

Inspired by the HBO series, the collectible captures the Clicker’s eerie posture and haunting expression

Pre-orders are open for $285, with shipments expected in December 2026 for fans of The Last of Us

Clickers are one of the most terrifying and iconic infected enemies in The Last of Us video game series by Naughty Dog. They are humans who have reached the later stage of infection from the Cordyceps brain fungus. This transformation typically takes place about a year after being infected with the fungus, fully taking over their brains. Clickers feature sprouted fungus through their skulls, which makes them completely blind, so they create clicking sounds to navigate the world, which also gives them their name.

These eerie creatures returned to the screen with HBO Max's The Last of Us series, and now Sideshow has brought them to life with a new and impressive 1/6 scale statue. Coming in at 10.47" tall, this infected creature is packed with some wicked detail, capturing its haunted expression with infected details throughout. From tron clothes and discolored skin, this Clicker is on the hunt and will make a perfect addition to your The Last of Us collection. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $285 with a December 2026 release date.

The Last of Us Clicker 1/6 Statue – Sideshow Collectibles

"Move quietly … Sideshow presents the Clicker 1:6 Scale Statue, an officially licensed collectible inspired by season 1 of the HBO Original series The Last of Us. One of the stages of the cordyceps lifecycle, the Clicker is an Infected whose body has erupted with fungal growths, obscuring the victim's vision entirely. Their guttural trademark "clicking" noise allows the Clicker to echolocate targets and navigate the overgrown, post-outbreak world."

"This Clicker 1:6 Scale Statue captures the horror of alerting one of the Infected as it shrieks, prepared for a vicious attack. Measuring 10.47" (26.6 cm) tall x 8.64" wide (22 cm) x 9.43" (24 cm) deep, the fully sculpted figure is covered in plates and shelves of cordyceps fungus bursting through the body, creating eerie, floral blooms amid torn clothes and discolored skin."

