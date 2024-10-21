Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, lord of the rings

The Lord of the Rings Gandalf Arrives at Beast Kingdom with New Figure

Middle earth awaits as the infamous Gandalf the Gray has unveiled their newest Dynamic 8ction Heroes Lord of the Rings figure

Article Summary Discover Gandalf the Grey with Beast Kingdom's new Lord of the Rings figure.

Figure boasts realistic hair and detailed fabric attire, highlighting Gandalf's iconic look.

Includes swappable hands, sword, sheath, and staff for dynamic posing options.

Limited to 3,000 pieces; pre-orders available for this collectible masterpiece.

You Shall Not Pass! Middle-earth awaits as Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Gandalf the Grey has arrived with a brand new release that captures the power of the infamous wizard from The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring. Gandalf is a member of the Istari, a group of wizards that have been sent to Middle-earth by the Valar. His mission is to help with the rising threat of Sauron and would later on aid Frodo Baggins and Aragorn in their quests to destroy the One Ring.

Beast Kingdom has given Gandalf the Grey new life with an impressive new figure that stands roughly 8" tall and features a fabric outfit with a removable hat. The wizard will have 20 points of articulation, along with some fun accessories like a variety of swappable hands, a sword, a sheath, and his signature staff. Gandalf is packed with plenty of detail and accessories to help Lord of the Rings collectors on their quest and to make things even better, this DAH figure is limited to only 3,000 pieces. Pre-orders are already live on Beast Kingdom for $132.99, and he is set for a June 2025 release.

"I am a servant of the Secret Fire, wielder of the flame of Anor." Beast Kingdom's DAH action figure series features Gandalf the Grey, with a highly detailed sculpt capturing his weathered face. Realistic hair-planting technology brings his thick gray and white hair and beard to life, while his iconic gray robe, made from quality fabric, has intricate details. The sword, Glamdring, made from ABS with silver paint, and his staff complete the set, letting fans relive the famous "You Shall Not Pass!" scene. Limited to 3,000 worldwide, the DAH-106P Gandalf set comes with a certificate of authenticity. Don't miss out on this collectible!"

Realistic hair-planting technology recreates Gandalf's gray and white hair and beard, with the head sculpt modeled after Sir Ian McKellen's likeness from the film.

With 20 points of articulation, fans can easily pose Gandalf in various dynamic stances.

Only 3,000 sets available worldwide, each with a collector's certificate.

