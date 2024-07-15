Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: sdcc, teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects, tmnt

The Loyal Subjects Brings New TMNT Exclusives to SDCC 2024

Get ready to expand your IDW TMNT collection as The Loyal Subject has unveiled some new limited edition release for the con

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are bigger than ever, with a new Jason Aaron comic book series arriving soon from IDW, a new Mutant Mayhem animated sequel series coming to Paramount+, and tons of new collectibles. The Loyal Subjects is one of those companies with plenty of TMNT figures to go around, with their line being IDW focused. As San Diego Comic Con approaches, The Loyal Subjects have revealed that some limited edition figures will be arriving for the convention. Three releases are coming soon, starting with a Glow-In-the-Dark 2-Pack featuring Metalhead and Donatello. The other two are a new Battle Ready Jennika as well as an Elite Foot Clan Soldier to enhance your Foot Clan Army. Each figure comes in window packaging. If you love the IDW series, then The Loyal Subjects' latest Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Exclusives are for you. Pre-orders are already live with online retailers like BBTS and EE, with an August 2024 release.

Metalhead & Donatello SDCC 2024 Exclusive

"Unleash the ultimate combination of tech and talent with the TMNT Metalhead and Donatello 5.5-Inch Figure Pack! Perfect for fans and collectors alike, this dynamic duo brings the brilliance of Donatello and the raw power of Metalhead straight from the TMNT universe into your hands."

Jennika (Battle Ready) San Diego 2024 Exclusive

"Get ready to add this SDCC limited edition Jennika colorway to your collection. Inspired by the iconic character from Sophie Campbell's IDW TMNT comics, this edition boasts a darker, richer color scheme and a deep yellow mask. Jennika is equipped with powerful metal claws on her hands, ready to unleash her martial arts prowess like never before."

Elite Foot Clan Soldier (Comic Noir) San Diego 2024 Exclusive

"A formidable adversary indeed! This Foot Elite ninja is one scary looking dude! With his red Oni mask and bladed armor this ninja aims to destroy."

