The Loyal Subjects Debuts Undead Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

The Loyal Subjects unveils their latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN 4-Pack figure set from the hit IDW Comic book run

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects releases BST AXN Undead TMNT 4-Pack from IDW comics.

Zombified versions of Leo, Mikey, Donnie, and Raph with accessories.

Each figure has 31 points of articulation, blacklight-reactive eyes.

Available for pre-order at $84.99 for June 2024 release on Fan Channels.

The Loyal Subjects is back with even more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fun with their impressive BST AXN line. While the Loyal Subjects has covered different eras of the turtles over the years, this newest collection has been focused on the popular comic book run by IDW. From new variants and new characters, fas of the IDW are eating good with this collection. To keep the flow going, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack is on the way with a new spooky design. The Undead Turtles Four-Pack has been revealed, featuring everyone's favorite half-shell turtles as zombies!

Rise from the grave with this specialized set featuring Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael together again. Tons of accessories are included for each turtle, including their signature weapons, swappable heads, a variety of hands, and more. Each TMNT figure has a new brown undead deco and will have red glowing blacklight eyes. Collectors can kick off new undead TMNT adventures for $84.99 with The Loyal Subjects 4-Pack getting a June 2024 release, and pre-orders are online on Fan Channel sites like Big Bad Toy Store.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Undead Four-Pack

"Not your friendly neighborhood turtles! Inspired by the hauntingly brilliant artwork of Mateus Santolouco and the iconic IDW TMNT character designs, The Loyal Subjects presents a spine-chilling TMNT Heroes 4-Pack in a coveted comic book monochromatic color scheme, featuring our favorite mutant turtles in their zombie form! Included in this chilling collection are undead versions of Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael, each with their signature weapons, multiple interchangeable hand grips, and a bone-chilling 31 points of articulation per figure!"

"Each figure in this pack features killer sculpt details, allowing for a bone-rattling range of motion, and comes equipped with utility belts and bandoliers to hold weapons when not in use. The paint details are eerily crisp, and the packaging is a true work of art, guaranteed to send shivers down your spine! Each character's eyes glow red under a blacklight for extra spooky effect!"

