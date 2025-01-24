Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: My Buddy, Playskool, the loyal subjects

The Loyal Subjects Reveals New 40th Anniversary Carmen Sandiego

Classic and iconic toys of yesteryear are making a come back as The Loyal Subjects unveils the return of Carmen Sandiego

Article Summary Celebrate Carmen Sandiego's 40th anniversary with a nostalgic 12” fashion doll from The Loyal Subjects.

Inspired by the Netflix series, this collectible doll comes with 10 pieces of gear from past adventures.

Features a secret base that plays Carmen Sandiego's theme, available first at Walmart in February 2025.

Priced at $24.99, Carmen Sandiego will enjoy a wider release in Summer 2025 for global collectors.

Carmen Sandiego, the globe-trotting master thief, made her grand debut back in the 1985 computer game Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? Initially designed as an educational game to teach geography, the franchise would quickly expand into television, books, and so much more. Carmen is known for her iconic red trench coat and fedora, as well as her signature ability to elude capture while pulling off some very elaborate heists. Her legacy would continue into the 1990s with the hit PBS game show Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?, keeping her name alive while blending entertainment with education. She then returned a decade later with Netflix's new 2019 animated series featuring Carmen as an anti-heroine with a mysterious past. To now help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Carmen Sandiego, The Loyal Subjects has unveiled a new collectible 12" fashion doll of the infamous thief!

Inspired by her new Netflix series, Carmen is wearing her iconic red trench coat with a red fedora, which comes with 10 pieces of gear she collected on a previous adventure. One unique feature of this doll is that her display base also has the secret ability to play Netflix's Carmen Sandiego Theme Song! Collectors will be asking Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? in February as she arrives at Walmart which will be the first-to-market retailer for her. She will then get a broader release in Summer 2025, and she will be priced at $24.99.

The Loyal Subjects Asks, "World Is Carmen Sandiego?"

"This Carmen Sandiego Classic 12" Fashion Doll comes dressed adventure-ready in a sleek outfit perfect for sleuthing and high level spy missions. Any spy knows that a good disguise can be essential to a mission, and when timing is of the essence, Carmen comes with a removable fashion that allows her to switch into disguise in seconds! With over 10 pieces of gear she has "collected" on past adventures, Carmen has the tools she needs for her latest mission including a map to guide her adventures, a relic magnifying glass to uncover the hidden secrets, high tech binoculars to help on missions, and many more!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!