The Luck of X-Men's Longshot Arrives at Hasbro with Marvel Legends

Hasbro Pusle Con 2022 has come and gone with a lot of reveals to unpack from plenty of panels. I still think the Marvel Legends team had one of the best panels with the right amount of enthusiasm and a perfect set of reveals. Some of these announcements consisted of an entire line of new 6" Retro X-Men Marvel Legends figures in a windowed card backed design. Some of your favorite mutants are back, packed up in glorious card back packaging, and coming o life right off the pages of Marvel Comics. One of the more interesting reveals was the solo debut of Longshot for the line. This was a surprise as Hasbro already revealed another Longshot for their pricey Mojo World Legends set. It seems like Hasbro could not wait around until after the set to drop this lucky boy, and those sets might feel the effect of that. Even Mojo himself is also getting a solo release, which means fans are paying over $120 just for an exclusive Dazzler and packaging. However, this is great news for X-Men's fans of Longshot, as now they can snag up just him or $24.99 as new Mojo adventures await. Pre-orders are live right here, with the lucky mutant arriving in Spring 2023.

The X-Men's Luckiest Member is Back and Ready for Action

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: April 2023). The alien performer and hero Longshot uses his probability-manipulating powers to turn any odds in his favor. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT figure. This quality 6-inch scale Longshot figure features deco inspired by his classic costume from Marvel Comics!"

