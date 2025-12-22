Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

The Main Man Arrives from Beast Kingdom with Deluxe DC Comics Lobo

Clear off your shelves as some brand new collectibles are here from Beast Kingdom like DC Comics Lobo Deluxe figure

Figure features over 20 articulation points, detailed sculpt, and authentic comic book design

Includes swappable heads, hands, signature weapons, and Dawg, Lobo’s loyal companion

Limited edition release with only 1,500 pieces, available now for hardcore DC Comics fans

Lobo is one of DC Comics' wildest and most extreme antiheroes, and he first appeared in Omega Men #3 back in 1983. He is the last surviving member of the alien race known as the Czarnian, which had been wiped out by his own hand. Lobo possesses insane strength, near-invulnerability, accelerated healing, and immortality. When he is not creating chaos, he is working as an intergalactic bounty hunter, and once he accepts a contract, he will finish it no matter the cost. This infamous DC Comics antihero is now set to make it to the big screen as Jason Momoa takes on a new role with DC Studios for Supergirl.

For collectors who want to embrace the madness of Lobo for their collection, look no further, as Beast Kingdom has delivered. The Dynamic 8ction Heroes DC Comics Lobo DX Version has arrived, standing 9" tall and with a faithful sculpt to his comic book appearance. The bounty hunter comes with a variety of swappable hands, interchangeable face plates, two guns, his infamous hook, and his faithful companion, Dawg. Nothing can stop the fury of Lobo, and this DX figure does just that, and Beast Kingdom already has it up for purchase now for a mighty $149.99.

DAH-137DX DC Comics Lobo DX Version

"The Main Man" just got meaner. Crafted by Beast Kingdom as part of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) line, this 1:9 scale figure blends comic book grit with premium action figure engineering. The DX version amps up the carnage with two head sculpts, interchangeable hands, signature weapons, and is complete with his loyal bulldog, Dawg.

.

Product Features :

Approx. 8 inches tall (20.32cm)

Made of ABS, PVC, and fabric

Based on DC Comics' Lobo

Part of the Dynamic 8ction Heroes series

Over 20 points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Limited edition 1,500 pieces

Box Contents :

Lobo figure

2 Head sculpts Classic Snarl Cigar-Chomping Grin

7 Alternate hand parts

Dawg figure

Hook and chain weapon

2 Gun weapons

