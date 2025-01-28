Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Main Man Lobo Arrives at McFarlane Toys with DC Super Powers

McFarlane Toys goes retro once again as they debut a brand new set of DC Super Powers figures reliving the 80s fun of collecting

Article Summary Lobo returns as a retro action figure by McFarlane Toys in the DC Super Powers line.

Originally a DC Comics villain, Lobo evolved into a hyper-violent antihero.

This 4.5-inch Lobo figure includes 7-point articulation and nostalgic packaging.

The figure is priced at $9.99 with pre-orders live now, slated for March 2025 release.

Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter who made his first appearance in DC Comics with Omega Men #3 (1983). Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, he was initially introduced as a serious villain but would be reimagined in the 1990s, making Lobo a hyper-violent, over-the-top antihero. His character was surely here to parody stereotypical tough guys, which would only turn him into the main man. This bounty hunter is a Czarnian with near-immortality, super strength, and a penchant for chaos, and he is the last of his race. Unlike Superman, whose planet fell, Lobo became the last of his kind by wiping out his own species just for fun.

McFarlane Toys is now bringing him back with a new action figure as part of their DC Retro line. We have already seen two Lobo figures in the DC Multiverse line, one with a standard and then a deluxe, featuring his sweet space bike. However, this new release gives him a retro design for the growing DC Super Powers line. Capturing all the retro detail you know and love, this intergalactic bounty hunter stands 4.5" tall with 7 points articulation. He will get retro card back packaging with a $9.99 price, a March 2025 release, and pre-orders already going live and selling out fast.

Lobo (DC Super Powers)

"Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love!Lobo is crude, rude and nearly impossible to kill. The super-tough bounty hunter wanders the cosmos on his space bike, flying from one assignment to another, with plenty of pit stops at local alien bars along the way."

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

LOBO is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

