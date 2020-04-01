"The Mandalorian" and The Child Getting S.H. Figuarts Figures

The hit live-action Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, continues to impress and the collectibles are not stopping anytime soon. This time Tamashii Nations is taking their turn and bringing us not one but two characters from the hit Disney + show. Coming out of their S.H. Figuarts figure line, The Mandalorian and The Child (also known as Baby Yoda) are getting new figures. This time Mando is featured in his new Beskar armor set and will come with accessories from later in the series. The Mandalorian will seemingly come with a pistol, rifle with effect, whistlers, flamethrower attachment, dagger, and a jetpack. To make things more interesting for Star Wars fan, The Child is also coming soon and will be a great companion piece for the Beskar Mando. Baby Yoda will also come with some nice accessories like his crib, blanket, soup bowl, and a bag pack that yes will attach to a future IG-11 figure.

Pre-orders for the Mandalorian and The Child should go live Friday and you can find them located here. The cloth aspects of these figures are really what pull me in, it is something that The Black Series has yet to do. Both Mando and Baby Yoda are set to release in September 2020 and the Beskar Mandalorian is priced at roughly $71 and The Child clocks in at roughly $35. Both I do wish a bundle pack was made for these two as they were made for each other and are perfect companion pieces.

"Here's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna walk to my ship, with the kid. And you're gonna let it happen."

S.H.Figuarts The Mandalorian (Besker Armor) (Star Wars: The Mandalorian)

Price: 7,700JPY (tax included) ($71)

Release Date: September 2020

S.H.Figuarts Baby Yoda (STAR ​​WARS: The Mandalorian) Price: 3,850JPY (tax included) ($35) Release Date: September 2020





