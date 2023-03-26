The Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze Joins Medicom's Popular MAFEX Line The Mandalorian fans can now add another popular Mandalorian to their MAFEX collection as Bo-Katan is back and ready for action

Bo-Katan Kryze is a beloved Star Wars character that has transcended from the animated series to live-action. To make things better, the voice actress Katee Sackoff in The Clone Wars plays her on in real life in The Mandalorian, bringing her character full circle. Bo-Katan has made quite the appearance in Season 3, and now Medicom is adding her to their MAFEX figure line. Standing at roughly 5.9" tall, this Mandalorian packs quite the punch with an impressive sculpt. She will come with two different heads with masked and unmasked portraits, which is always lovely. On top of that, her MAFEX release comes with a grappling hook, dual blasters, a knife, and jetpack boosters. If you need another Mandalorian for your guild, then look no further, and she comes with a $119.99 price tag. Bo-Katan Kryze will arrive in March 2024, and pre-orders are live and located here.

Build Your Own The Mandalorian Guild with MAFEX

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area are compatible! The strongest action figure! Scheduled to be released in March 2024. Mafex No.208 MAFEX BO-KATAN KRYZE (The Mandalorian Ver.). Reference retail price ¥ 11,880 (tax included). Head prototype production Kyoichi Shimazaki. Prototype production OWS modeling & PERFECT-STUDIO. Overall height about 150mm, based from "The Mandalorian" Introducing "BO-KATAN KRYZE"! Two types of head parts are included! "The deployment state of the gauntlet blade, It is possible to reproduce the whip code firing state! Comes with 2 blaster pistols and comes with a movable figure stand!"

Product Features

5.91 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

From the TV series, The Mandalorian

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Bo-Katan figure

Helmeted head sulpt

Unhelmeted head sculpt

Interchangeable hands

Rip-cord attachment

Two Blaster pistols

Wrist blade

Jetpack

Two Blast effetcs

Display stand