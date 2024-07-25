Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Enters the Imperial Base with New Hasbro TVC Release

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro is back with some brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection action figures

Article Summary Hasbro releases new Star Wars The Vintage Collection Din Djarin figure with Imperial Jetpack and soft goods cape.

Figure includes a single holstered pistol, perfect for collectors preserving Din Djarin's legacy in The Mandalorian.

Pre-order now for $16.99 with an expected release in Fall 2024, available on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Complements the new Moff Gideon Imperial Hallway playset, ideal for reenacting scenes from The Mandalorian.

Din Djarin is back as Hasbro is taking collectors back to the event of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Get ready to storm Mandalore and bring honor to the Mandalorian people with a brand new figure with some slight modifications. For this new Star Wars release, Din will now get a new Imperial Jetpack, and Hasbro is bringing back the soft goods cape. Not much is different with this release beside the card back that does feature a new image. If you are collecting the legacy of Din Djarin, then this figure is for you, but he will only come with a single pistol that can be holstered. This release is a great way to bring the hero home to help Star Wars fans kick off Hasbro's new Moff Gideon Imperial Hallway play set with ease. Collectors can pre-order this new Imperial Base Mando for $16.99, and he arrive in Fall 2024. Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers will have him for pre-order starting today at 1 PM EST.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian (Imperial Base)

"With the help of R5-D4 and with Grogu at his side, the newly escaped Din Djarin fights his way through the Imperial Base to find and confront Moff Gideon. Based on The Mandalorian (Imperial Base) from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with a blaster accessory and a jetpack accessory that makes a great addition to any fan's collection. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, the included figure features a unique VC number for collectability. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

