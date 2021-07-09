The Mandalorian Gets Exclusive Jumbo Kenner Figure from Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. is continuing its line of 12" Jumbo Star Wars figures based on the popular Kenner figure designs. We have seen quite a few of these recently that headed exclusively to Gentle Giant Store with Concept designs of Boba Fett and Darth Vader. Recently, Hasbro has released a special wave of Retro Collection figures that turned iconic characters from The Mandalorian with a unique Kenner design. It looks like Gentle Giant is adding their own twist to this line as The Mandalorian himself is back and getting his very own Jumbo Kenner figure release. Standing 12" tall, Din Djarin's original brown Mandalorian outfit is recreated in glorious retro style in an even bigger fashion.

Just like his original 3.75" Hasbro figure, he will feature the classic vinyl cape as it will come with a Retro Collection version of the Amban Pulse Rifle. The Mandalorian will have some articulation with moveable arms, legs, rotating head, and the figure is packed in an enlarged Star Wars blister card. A collectible like this is pretty unique, and it will be a must have collectible for any fan of the widely popular Disney+ series. This Jumbo Kenner figure will be a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive, and he is priced at a mighty $79.99 with pre-orders live right here.

"The newest addition to the jumbo figure line is the Mandalorian himself! Based on the Disney+ series, this new 12" figure features a vinyl cape and Mando's signature weapon. It comes packaged on a resealable, retro-style blister card, so you can hang him on your wall or take him out and play with him! Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd."

Product Features

12 inches (30.48cm)

Made of plastic

Articulated figure

Vinyl cape

Packaged on a re-sealable Star Wars blister card

Box Contents

The Mandalorian figure

Amban rifle