The Mandalorian Gets His Own The Book of Boba Fett Figure from Hasbro Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

The market might be flooded with The Mandalorian collectibles, but that is not stopping Hasbro! This time, Din Djarin comes to life with a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figure from the hit Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Fans will return back to Glavis Ringworld as Mando takes on his latest contact with Darksaber in hand and ready to bring them in cold if he needs to. The Mandalorian Will come with a new fabric cape, a blaster that can be holstered, Jetpack, a knife, and the infamous Darksaber. It does look like he will also be in Hasbro's retuning windowed The Black Series packaging, which is a site for sore eyes. Collectors will not want to miss this new The Mandalorian figure; he is priced at $24.99 and set for a Spring 2024 release. Din will be a main Black Series release, and pre-orders are arriving today at 1 PM EST here. May teh 4th be with you.

Wield the Darksaber and Save Tatooine with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN (GLAVIS RINGWORLD) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN (GLAVIS RINGWORLD) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT live-action series."

"After entrusting Luke Skywalker with Grogu's care, The Mandalorian – known to few as Din Djarin – sets off to learn more about the origins of his people. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a Darksaber accessory. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."