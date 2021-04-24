Iron Studios Embrace the Cold With New Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero Statue

Things are about to get below freezing as Iron Studios unveiled another statue from the hit fighting video game Mortal Kombat. Scorpion better watch out as Sub-Zero is back and featuring his classic blue and black ninja outfight as seen in the early games. Coming in at 9" tall, this frosty ninja is loaded with remarkable detail that can please any Mortal Combat fan. He is displayed on an Outworld base with skulls surrounding his feet. Sub-Zero is also shown using one of his Fatality moves with a ripped skull and spin in his hand as he stands victorious. This deadly statue is a must have collectible for any Mortal Kombat fan, and it is priced at $179.99. the Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero 1/10 Art Scale Statue from Iron Studios is set to release between January – March of 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to grow your MK collection roster, too with other statues like the previously announced Raiden, Goro, and Scorpion.

"Iron Studios drops the temperature with a new Mortal Kombat statue! Having the ability to control the cold in different ways, the blue-and-black-dressed ninja prepares to fight, leaning on the steps of the base of a temple in Outworld, his devastated world, where the skulls of ancient fallen warriors share space with sharp translucent ice stalagmites at his feet. While invoking his freezing power with his right fist, he makes any opponent's blood freeze just by displaying, in his left hand, what remains of those who challenged him before."

"The temperature drops as tempers heat up, with one more of Mortal Kombat's most famous characters arriving to expand the collection with the "Sub-Zero Art Scale 1/10 Statue – Mortal Kombat – Iron Studios", another one of the few original characters present in each version of the games, alongside Scorpion, he was the character that most appeared in all versions of Mortal Kombat and is added to the collection along with Raiden, Goro, Shao Kahn, and his rival Scorpion, in the MK line, from Iron Studios."

"In the franchise's history, two men assumed the identity of Sub-Zero, the first was Bi-Han, Scorpion's great rival and responsible for his death, the second is his brother Kuai Liang, both members of Lin Kuei, a Chinese clan of Outworld ninjas. During the tournament, Bi-Han was killed by a vindictive Scorpion and resurrected as a ninja specter, and the cycle of revenge is perpetuated when Kuai Liang, who also dominates the cold element, takes his brother's place as a second Sub-Zero to eliminate Scorpion. The French martial artist and actor, François Petit played Sub-Zero in the 1995 film "Mortal Kombat". In the 1997 sequel "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation", his younger brother was played by Keith Cooke, as the second Sub- Zero, and now Joe Taslim brings the freezing ninja to life in the long-awaited 2021 Mortal Kombat."