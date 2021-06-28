The Mandalorian Green Karga Goes On His Own LEGO Adventure

LEGO has revealed some brand new sets from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, including Greef Karga's newest adventure. Coming in at 478 pieces, the Imperial Armored Marauder shows off Greef as he takes on the whole Empire himself. The set will include 4 mini-figures with two Stormtroopers, Greef, and the new-for-August 2021 Artillery Stormtrooper. The Mandalorian Marauder ship will feature 4 stud shooters, a riding cockpit for 2 figures, and a rotating rear turret. This is a great set that will be perfect for army building with its three troopers and the amazingly detailed Imperial ship. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Imperial Armored Marauder is priced at $39.99. The set is expected to release on August 1, 2021, and while pre-orders are not live, fans will be able to find him here. Be on the lookout for more Star Wars The Mandalorian LEGO sets coming soon, like Boba Fett's Starship.

"Children will love recreating battle action from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and making up their own adventures with this buildable Imperial Armored Marauder (75311) model. It's packed with authentic features to inspire play, including 2 stud shooters at the front, a rotating rear turret with 2 stud shooters, a LEGO® mini-figure cockpit, easy-access cabin with space for 2 LEGO mini-figures, lookout point, and ammo compartments."

"The set features 4 LEGO mini-figures – Greef Karga, 2 Stormtroopers, and a new-for-August-2021 Artillery Stormtrooper – with cool weapons and accessories for action play. Easy-to-follow instructions are included, so even LEGO beginners can enjoy the building experience. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations, and characters from the Star Wars™ universe since 1999. LEGO Star Wars is now its most successful theme, with a wide range of gift ideas to delight fans of all ages."

Includes 4 LEGO® mini-figures: Greef Karga with a blaster pistol, 2 Stormtroopers with blasters, and a new-for-August-2021 Artillery Stormtrooper with a mortar gun and backpack accessory element.

The buildable Marauder model has 4 stud shooters, including 2 on the rotating rear turret, 2 foldout blaster cannons (non-shooting), a LEGO® mini-figure cockpit, and a cabin for 2 LEGO mini-figures.

This LEGO® Star Wars™ vehicle also has a lookout point (with an opening hatch) for a mini-figure, plus opening ammo compartments to inspire creative play.

The Imperial Armored Marauder measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) long, and 4 in. (10 cm) wide and makes an eye-catching display piece between playtime missions.