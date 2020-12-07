New The Mandalorian Mission Fleet Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Mando Monday reveals continue as Hasbro announces new additions to Star Wars Mission Fleet. Three new sets have been revealed and are capturing moments from The Mandalorian. The Mission Fleet figure line is new, and it features kid-friendly action figures that are roughly 2.5 inches tall, features great detail, and small points of articulation. Up first in today's reveals are the defend The Child figure and vehicle pack that comes with five figures, including The Mandalorian, IG-11, Cara Dune, Stormtrooper, and The Child. It will also come with a hover pram, jetpack, and seven blaster weapons to equip each of the included figures. Friendly reinforcements are incoming as Kuiil, and his Blurrg are up next with his very special battle charge figure set. The 2.5-inch figure is beautifully designed in the Blurrg will be fun for any addition to any The Mandalorian collection. The fun doesn't in there as the Empire sends in the Scout Trooper and Speeder Bike figure set. This Star Wars The Mandalorian figure set will include a special Scout Trooper, with a missile launcher and a bike that will be ready to try and take The Child by any means necessary.

The Star Wars Mission Fleet figure sets from Hasbro are very well done and capture the essence of Star Wars. They may only stay 2.5 inches tall, but they come with some great detail, fun accessories and can allow adults and kids to capture or imagine their own Star War adventures. The Mandalorian Defend the Child figure set is the highest priced, coming in at $19.99 and is expected to release in 2020. The Scout Trooper and Kuiil and his Blurrg sets are expected to release in Spring 2021 and will be priced at $14.99. Pre-orders for all of these The Mandalorian collectibles will go live today at 4 PM EST at most retailers like here. This is the way.

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET DEFEND THE CHILD Figure and Vehicle Pack – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020). Blast off into galactic action and adventure with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET figures and vehicles! These fun figures and vehicles allow kids to imagine action-packed battles throughout the STAR WARS Galaxy. Kids will love pretending to protect THE CHILD from the remnants of the Empire with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET DEFEND THE CHILD Figure and Vehicle Pack. Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney Plus with this figure 5-pack with accessories including a hover pram, jetpack, and 7 blasters. This figure 5-pack also includes THE MANDALORIAN, CARA DUNE, IG-11, STORMTROOPER, and THE CHILD figures, featuring multiple points of articulation. Includes 5 figures, hover-pram, clear stand, and 8 accessories. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET BIKER SCOUT SPEEDER BIKE SPEEDER SPRINT Figure and Vehicle – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2021). Kids will love imagining daring speeder bike chases with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET BIKER SCOUT SPEEDER BIKE SPEEDER SPRINT Figure and Vehicle, featuring a removable sidecar and repositionable projectile launcher. This 2.5-inch-scale BIKER SCOUT figure features multiple points of articulation and quality design and detail, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, vehicle, sidecar, projectile, and 2 accessories. Available at most major retailers.

STAR WARS MISSION FLEET KUIIL BLURRG BATTLE CHARGE Figure and Vehicle – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Spring 2021). Kids will love imagining exciting battles over the mysterious alien known as THE CHILD with the STAR WARS MISSION FLEET KUIIL BLURRG BATTLE CHARGE Figure and Vehicle, featuring an opening BLURRG mouth and a repositionable projectile launcher. This 2.5-inch-scale KUIIL figure features multiple points of articulation and quality design and detail, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Includes figure, creature mount, projectile, and 2 accessories. Available at most major retailers.