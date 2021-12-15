The Mandalorian Moff Gideon New Statue Coming from Gentle Giant

We are still plenty of months away from Free Comic Book Day 2022, but it looks like Gentle Giant Ltd. is starting to give us a taste of what is to come. Some new exclusive Star Wars statues have been announced in advance for the upcoming comic book event. We have already seen the 1000 piece limited edition War of the Bounty Hunters Black Suited Boba Fett, which collectors can find right here. However, we are going further into the Star Wars saga this time as we take a trip back to Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. Moff Gideon is back and his wielding the Darksaber once again with his incredible, highly detailed statue from Gentle Giant LTD. The statue is loaded with detail capturing the likeness of actor Giancarlo Esposito in the role of the deadly leader of a remnant of the fallen Galactic Empire.

The detail of the Darksaber is definitely something we don't see often, showcasing that crackled look in the blade as well as an up close look at the ancient lightsaber hilt. The statue is a worthy collector's item for any of The Mandalorian collections, and it will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Be sure to check in with your local comic book store to see if they can reserve you one for its FCBD 2022 release on May 2, 2022, and possible online release here. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Moff Gideon 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust is priced at $120, and be on the lookout for more FCDB reveals in the future.

"FCBD 2022 Star Wars The Mandalorian Moff Gideon 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! One of the best things to come out of The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+ is a great new villain to hate – Moff Gideon! Wielding the fabled Darksaber, this 1/6 scale, approximately 6-inch mini-bust of the Imperial Remnant commander features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Joe Menna! Mini-Bust SRP: $120.00"