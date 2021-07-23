The Mandalorian Receives New Jumbo Kenner Gentle Giant Figure

Gentle Giant Ltd. Is back with another one of their Jumbo Star Wars action figures based on the Kenner design. However, this time we are getting a first as Din Djarin is back from The Mandalorian with a brand new figure release. Coming in at 12" tall, The Mandalorian is back and in his Beskar Armor, giving fans a look into the past at what a Mandalorian Kenner figure would consist of. The Mandalorian will have a fabric cape and comes with a blaster and will be featured with his new Beskar Jetpack. It is unclear if the missile does launch like Gentle Giant's Jumbo Kenner Boba Fett figure.

The Mandalorian Jumbo Kenner figure will come in packed on a retro card art in a resealable clamshell blister. This will be a fun Star Wars collectible for both new and old fans and will be great to display with other Jumbo figures. The Star Wars The Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) Jumbo Kenner Figure from Gentle Giant Ltd. is priced at $79.99. He is set to release in January 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Check out some of the other upcoming Jumbo figures here, including two different Darth Vader's and even a Princess Leia.

"STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN BESKAR ARMOR JUMBO ACTION FIGURE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! What's new is old again! One of the newest heroes in the Star Wars universe is captured in the classic action figure style in this all-new 1/6 scale, 12-inch action figure. Featuring a blaster and a jetpack, this figure features his shiny Beskar armor, and comes packaged on retro card art in a resealable clamshell blister. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by our own in-house team of professional artists! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021. SRP: $80.00."