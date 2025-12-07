Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Returns to His Roots with Star Wars: The Black Series

Hasbro is back with a new The Mandalorian figure that is taking the bounty hunter back to the beginning as The Black Series captures it

Article Summary The Mandalorian returns in Hasbro's Black Series with his original brown, pre-Beskar armor look

Din Djarin's classic outfit features mismatched durasteel plates and worn earth tones for authenticity

The 6-inch Target exclusive figure includes a soft goods cape, blaster, knife, and swappable hand

Priced at $24.99, the Mandalorian (Pagodon) figure is set for release in Spring 2026 with pre-orders sold out

At the start of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Din Djarin begins his journey wearing his original, piecemeal brown armor. This iconic look introduced fans to a brand-new hero in the Star Wars Universe and helped reinforce his status as a lone bounty hunter. This early armor set is made from mismatched durasteel plates, worn and weathered from years of combat. Mando's armor had a lovely earth-toned palette that allowed him to blend and move through the Outer Rim without drawing attention.

The Mandalorian did not stay in this style for long as he upgraded to his more iconic Beskar armor after the first episode, making him stand out with durability and shine. However, Hasbro is finally turning back the clock as they announce their new Target Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian (Pagodon) figure. Mando will be featured in his original brown armor and will come with a knife, a soft good cape, a pistol that can be holstered, and a swappable hand. Priced at $24.99, The Mandalorian (Pagodon) is set to release in Spring 2026, and pre-orders are sold out on Target Online already, so stay tuned for a restock.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian (Pagodon)

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures and figure sets, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like an The Mandalorian (Pagodon) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you!"

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN™: This Mandalorian figure is inspired by fan favorite character Din Djarin's first appearance on the live-action series

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Collectors can display this 6-inch-scale figure (15 cm) — including a soft goods cape, photoreal design, and updated articulation

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Mandalorian (Pagodon) comes with blaster and dagger accessories

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!