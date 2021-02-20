Bo-Katan Wants to Restore Mandalore With New Gentle Giant Statue

Bo-Katan made her debut in the live-action world with The Mandalorian in the newest season of the hit Star Wars show. Gentle Giant Ltd. is here to help fans bring this iconic Mandalorian home with a brand new limited edition The Clone Wars statue. The 11" statue shows off Bo-Katan in a dynamic pose as she flies off with her jetpack and even will have some customizable options. Star Wars fans will be able to swap out her head and arm with interchangeable pieces allowing fans to show of Bo-Katan without her helmet on. To make things even better, this Star Wars statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces making it a highlight collectible for any fan.

Bo-Katan will most likely be in The Mandalorian Season 3 as Din Djarin now is in possession of the Darksaber. The conflict between the two will most likely grow, splitting the fandom of the character down the middle. Either way, this statue is packed with detail and will be a fun new addition for anyone who can get their hands on her. The Star Wars The Clone Wars Bo-Katan 1/7 Scale Statue from Gentle Giant. Ltd is priced at $175. She is expected to arrive in late July 2021, and fans will be able to pre-order her here. Be on the lookout for other statues also coming soon from Diamond Select and Gentle Giant to enhance your growing Star Wars collection.

"STAR WARS CLONE WARS BO KATAN 1/7 SCALE STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! For the glory of Mandalore! Mandalorian freedom fighter Bo Katan blasts her way into the Premier Collection with this dynamic, customizable statue! Featuring interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads and alternate helmet-holding and gun-holding arms, Bo Katan engages her jetpack in this 1/7 scale, approximately 11-inch statue. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Alejandro Pereira!"

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $175.00