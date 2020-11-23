The Mandalorian Travels to Tatooine With LEGO Star Wars

The Mandalorian returns to Tatooine once again in the newest Star Wars LEGO set. Titled Trouble on Tatooine, the 276 piece set features the first episode of the second season of The Mandalorian. The set will show off the teamwork between the Tuskan Raiders and the Mandalorian as they go after the Krayt dragon. The LEGO set will include a buildable Tuskan hut, a missile shooting ballista, and the Mandalorian's speeder bike. Three mini-figures will be included with this set with Mando, The Child, and a Tuskan Raider. One cool feature is that The Child can be attached to the speeder bike for safe travels for more ongoing adventures.

This marks the second The Mandalorian set to come out from LEGO. This is right behind the massive Razor Crest ship that is already out and available now. This is expected to release in January 2021, and it will be priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors will be able to find them located here once they go live. I'm sure as the wildly popular Star Wars live-action series continues, we will continue to see more sets from The Mandalorian, and we can't wait to see what is up LEGO's sleeve.

"Children will love teaming up with The Mandalorian and a Tusken Raider for desert missions with this LEGO® Star Wars™ Trouble on Tatooine set (75299). It features The Mandalorian's speeder bike with a LEGO minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child to sit in, plus a buildable Tusken hut and a new-for-January-2021, missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider.

This awesome kids' building toy includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO minifigures, a LEGO figure of the Child (affectionately known as Baby Yoda), plus cool weapons to inspire hours of role-play fun. A great gift idea for young Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans, it comes with clear instructions so even LEGO first-timers can enjoy the building experience."

Kids can recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and play out their own speeder-bike-riding, missile-shooting battle stories with this Trouble on Tatooine (75299) building toy.

Includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO® minifigures, each with weapons for role-play battles, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (the popular character affectionately known as Baby Yoda).

The speeder has a LEGO® minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child to sit in. The set also features a buildable Tusken hut hideout and spring-loaded, missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider.

The speeder measures over 1.5 in. (3 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 1.5 in. (3 cm) wide, and this complete set combines brilliantly with other LEGO® Star Wars™ buildable playsets for creative play.