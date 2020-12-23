The Mandalorian Blasts off With New Gentle Giant Star Wars Statue

Gentle Giant has put up pre-orders for a new statue from the hit Disney+ television series, The Mandalorian. This new live-action Star Wars series has taken fans by storm, and the collectibles game for it has been very strong. This time we are getting a new 16 inch that features The Mandalorian and The Child taking to the skies with his newly acquired jetpack. This statue is beautifully detailed, capturing the cuteness of The Child, the shine of the Beskar, and a dynamic feel with the jetpack smoke base. The Mandalorian fans will want to act fast as this statue will be extremely limited, with only 1,000 pieces being made. Packed in a fully colored box and a certificate of authenticity, making this a must-have statue for Star Wars fans.

With the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian recently taking place, the popularity of the show will slow down. This won't stop the collectibles from continuing to come out, and this is one statue that will be excellent for your growing collection. The sculpt, detail, and design of this statue are fun, dynamic, and colorful that can easily pull in many Star Wars fans to buying one. The Mandalorian & Child Milestone Statue from Gentle Giant will be priced at $350. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other awesome Star Wars statues also offered from Gentle Giant, like the recently announced FN-2187 bust.

"The Mandalorian rockets into the sky, Child in hand, in this all-new Milestones statue based on the hit Disney+ TV series! Depicting the unlikely duo in flight, this 1/6 scale, approximately 16-inch statue is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."