The Mandalorian's Bo-Katan is Getting Her Very Own Doll from Disney Bo-Katan is back and ready for the newest season of The Mandalorian and Disney is giving her a brand new collectible in doll format

The Mandalorian Season 3 has finally arrived, giving Star Wars fans more adventures with Din Djarin and Grogu. This dynamic duo is dishing out some fantastic stories, and it is exciting for each week's new adventure. Episode 2 just aired, and without any spoilers, Bo-Katan returns to the picture. Bo-Katan Kryze is a fan-favorite Star Wars character that has come to life right from The Clone Wars animated series. Her popularity has even continued in The Mandalorian, and now she is getting her very own doll!

That is right, Disney has revealed a new Special Edition Star Wars doll with Bo-Katan inspired by her on-screen appearance. She will come in her own window package and will feature a removable helmet as well as her signature blasters. Disney put in a lot of detail with Bo-Katan from a nice head sculpt, holsters, and plenty of detail on her unique Mandalorian armor. It is fun to continue to see Disney dishing out new dolls based on his Star Wars characters, and we have seen quite a few of them with Leia, Rey, and even Ahoska. The Bo-Katan Kryze Special Edition Doll will stand 11" tall, is priced at $49.99, and is up for purchase right here.

Move Over Barbie, a Bo-Katan Doll Has Arrived from Disney

"A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary figure. She refused to align with the Empire's occupation of Mandalore and rose to become the leader of the Mandalorian resistance. Inspired by her acclaimed story from a galaxy far, far away, our Special Edition doll brings to life the iconic hero in incredible, stunning detail."

Special Edition doll

Fabric bodysuit with shoulder and chest armor

Helmet

Jetpack

Two blaster pistols with holsters

Boots

Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Mandalorian