The Marvel Comics 2099 Universe Awaits with New Venom MAFEX

Clear off some shelf space as some brand new MAFEX figures are coming soon including a return to 2099 with Venom

Article Summary Marvel Comics 2099 Venom returns as a striking new MAFEX action figure from Medicom Toy

Inspired by Kron Stone’s transformation in the Spider-Man 2099 comic storyline

Features three head sculpts, swappable jaws, and symbiotic arm weapon accessories

Pre-orders available now for $129.99, with an anticipated release in February 2027

Medicom is back with a brand new addition to their 2099 MAFEX collection with a deadly villain. The 2099 Marvel Comics stories were a real treat back in the early '90s, with new versions of iconic characters. One of which was connected to a few storylines, like Kron Stone, who was the one who gunned down Jake Gallows' mother, brother, and sister‑in‑law during a trip to the zoo. This turned Jake Gallows into Punisher 2099, who would get his revenge on Kron, with his body ending up in a sewer, where he bonded with a symbiote, becoming Venom 2099. The symbiote itself debuted in Spider‑Man 2099 #35, which marks the first full appearance of Venom in the futuristic Earth‑928 timeline.

In that story, it is revealed that Kron, an abusive bully and half‑brother to Spider‑Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara), is now bloodthirsty with his new powers. Medicom now brings this infamous 2099 villain to life with a brand new figure that stands 6.5" tall. He will come with three different head sculpts, with three interchangeable lower jaws. A few swappable symbiotic arm weapons are also included to take on your Spider-Man 2099. This figure is incredible, and it is nice to see more creations from the 2099 universe coming to life. Now we just need some Ghost Rider and Hulk 2099 action to really get the party started. Pre-orders for the Marvel Comics MAFEX No. 303 Venom 2099 are already live at $129.99, with a February 2027 release date.

MAFEX Marvel Comics – Venom 2099

"We. are. VENOM! Even in the far distant future of 2099, the monstrous Venom still provides a terrifying foe to Spider-Man and his allies! Brought to life in Medicom Toy's fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures, this arachnid villain comes with alternate head sculpts and forearms that provide him with a whole host of deadly attack options to go against any web-slinging heroes. Watch out for the multiple lower jaw options too; that gross and slimy tongue will lead you to an early grave! Catch a time-traveling ride to the year 2099 when you add this awesome figure to your collection today!"

Product Features

6.49 inches (16.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Venom 2099 figure

3 Interchangeable heads with alternate lower jaws

Interchangeable forearms

Stand

