The Mummy (1932) Returns With New Deluxe Iron Studios Statue

After 3,700 years, something prepares for its return, and Iron Studios brings it to life with the debut of The Mummy (1932). Universal Monsters are starting to rise once again, and it looks like Iron Studios is getting their turn with this immortal creature with a new set of statues. The Mummy is starting things off first with the ancient priest displayed in his sarcophagus once more. Standing 9.8" tall and based on original movie references, this diorama statue shows off the wrapped corpse, pyramid wall with hieroglyphs, and carving of Anubis on the back.

The statue captures this iconic film in all of its original supernatural glory and is loaded with color. From the sarcophagus to the etchings on the wall, this deluxe statue will be a must have collectible for The Mummy and Universal Monster fans. The Universal Monsters The Mummy Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 is priced at $199.99; there is a cheaper version offered for $119.99 with fewer additions. Both are set to release in Spring 2022, and pre-orders for them are live, including the deluxe, which can be found here.

"The ancient priest, wrapped in millenary bandages, still rests in his sarcophagus after being buried alive 3,700 years ago. With the lid of its anthropomorphic coffin still retaining the colors of the carved Egyptian figure, as preserved as the embalmed body it protects, the figure inside awaits the moment of its awakening. Supported by a diorama base with the features faithfully portrayed from the inside of a pyramid, as much as in the hieroglyphs and images carved into its petrified wall, as in the image of the statue of the god of the dead Anubis."

"With the realistic "The Mummy Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters – Iron Studios" statue, Iron Studios proudly presents its first figure derived from the cult and classic franchise of the iconic Universal Monsters. The statue is inspired by the horror movies that presented the first shared universe of characters immortalized in different film productions released between the 1930s and 1950s, and which were responsible for defining the image and visual identity of supernatural beings, present to this day in world pop culture."

The Mummy Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters

Features:

Limited Edition

Based on original movie references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand Painted

Product dimensions: 9.8" (H) x 9" (W) x 6.3" (D)

Product Weight: 9.7 lbs

MSRP: USD 199.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2022