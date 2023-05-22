The Noble Collection and Warner Bros. Announces Collectibles Expansion It looks like The Noble Collection is going to continue to bring some collectibles heat to collection as their library is expanding

Make some rooms and clear those shelves as The Noble Collection has announced an expansion of their growing catalog. They have announced that even more collectibles are on the way from Warner Bros. Discovery's library. This included more replicas, statues, Bendyfigs, and more from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, DC Comics, The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and much more. We have covered quite a few of these collectibles right here on Bleeding Cool as well. From Chess sets and statues to jewelry and even their licensed replica wands from the Harry Potter Saga and Fantastic Beast trilogy. An announcement like this is big, and with WB expanding, who knows what will be coming to life in the future. It will be exciting to see what else The Noble Collection has for us on the horizon, like this sweet Patronus plush mini seen below, which will have a larger version offered in the Winter. Be sure to check out the check out the entire press release below, and you can see what The Noble Collection has to offer right now and here.

Bring Home Your Favorite Movies with The Noble Collection

"The Noble Collection, a leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium collectibles and Toyllectibles™, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products have announced the expansion of their high-quality collectibles assortment based on Warner Bros. Discovery's library, including Wizarding World, DC, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, Game of Thrones and more."

"The collectibles company will offer fans all-new Wizarding World prop replica wands, unique Wizarding World collector plush based on the iconic Patronus charm, exciting new DC collectibles and more. Additionally, The Noble Collection will also bring back items, including reimagined Harry Potter prop replica glasses, and several other highly requested fan and collector products."

"The Noble Collection's partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products has allowed fans of all ages to celebrate their fandoms and engage with timeless brands through our finely crafted collectibles," said Julian Montoya, Senior Vice President of The Noble Collection. "The continuation of our partnership will not only expand upon classic fan-favorite offerings, but also inspire enthusiasts with a new, highly-anticipated assortment of products across some of the world's most iconic and beloved properties."

