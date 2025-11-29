Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged:

The Nutcracker's Mouse King Seeks Revenge with New Figura Obscura

The villain of The Nutcracker comes to life and with a new haunting design as Four Horsemen Studios Debuts their new Mouse King figure

Article Summary The Nutcracker's Mouse King is reborn as a thrilling new Figura Obscura action figure by Four Horsemen Studios.

This deluxe 1:12-scale figure features detailed sculpting, high articulation, and dramatic accessories.

Comes with seven articulated heads, armor, weapons, interchangeable parts, and a wired soft-goods cape.

Collectors can display the Mouse King as a multi-headed villain or as a single-headed mouse warrior.

Originally a villain from the classic story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King (and its many adaptations), the Mouse King is often portrayed as a fearsome rodent king. He leads an army of mice against the hero and threatens the peace of their magical realm. In the original Nutcracker tale, his defeat is necessary in restoring balance, but what if that did not have to happen? Four Horseman Studios is back with a new Figura Obscura release that reimagines this character, showcasing his undying thirst for power!

The Figura Obscura Mouse King is a wicked 1:12-scale figure that is highly articulated and extremely detailed. It includes two interchangeable heads, one of which features a horrifying multi-headed Mouse King sculpt. Other accessories will include a sword, a scabbard, extra hands, a display stand, and a wired soft-goods cape for dramatic king-like poses. Collectors can even take the Mouse King back to the beginning by removing his armor and making him a simple mouse warrior for their Mythic Legion collection. The special 2025 Figura Obscura release is now available for purchase at $70, so get yours while you can.

Figura Obscura: The Mouse King – The Nutcracker

"This 1:12-scale highly articulated deluxe action figure will come in a 4-color window box package with a removable background display cover, and character-specific packaging details and accessories. The Figura Obscura: The Mouse King figure is a brand-new figure with plenty of totally new pieces from the bottom of his feet to the top of his 7 heads! He comes with a sword, kingly scepter, extra hands, display stand, and a premium wired soft goods cape!"

"The Mouse King character is depicted differently in different versions of "The Nutcracker", and so our figure also includes parts to display him with his 7 heads (all of which are articulated), or you can swap out some parts (add the single next and collar) to have a single-headed Mouse King! You also also remove his frilled collar and use any of his 7 heads to make a Mouse Warrior to do battle alongside this vermin sovereign! The Figura Obscura Mouse King is loaded with display options!"

