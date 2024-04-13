Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Matrix

The One Has Arrived at McFarlane Toys with Neo from The Matrix

McFarlane Toys has debuted a new set of Movie Maniacs statue as they enter the digital world with The Matrix

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Neo figure in their Movie Maniacs line celebrating WB's 100 years.

Limited edition collectible with only 8,500 pieces, featuring a digital backdrop and mystery item.

Each 6" Neo statue is priced at $24.99, with a planned release in May 2024 and pre-orders available.

Trinity to join Neo in the collection, with each figure including an environmental base and art card.

The Matrix is a groundbreaking science fiction that was directed by the Wachowskis and hit theaters back in 1999. The story follows Thomas Anderson, a computer programmer who also leads a double life as a hacker known as Neo. After being tasked to "follow the White Rabbit," his entire reality is turned upside down after discovering that everything he knows is all a simulation known as The Matrix. The Matrix was created by intelligent machines who have enslaved humanity, keeping their minds at peace inside this virtual world.

Neo soon finds himself joining a group of rebels led by Morpheus, learning new skills to awaken humanity and become the prophesied One. McFarlane Toys continues celebrating 100 Years of WB with their Movie Maniacs line, and Neo has joined the fight. Coming in at only 8,500 pieces, Neo stands 6" tall and comes with a digital backdrop, collectible card, and a mystery item. Trinity will also be joining the McFarlane Movie Maniacs line, with each getting. a$24.99 price tag and a May 2024 release. Pre-orders for these new The Matrix Movie Maniacs statues are already live and selling out fast, so reserve yours while you can.

Neo (Movie Maniacs: The Matrix) 6" Posed Figure

"Neo is a young software engineer and part-time hacker who is singled out by some mysterious figures who want to introduce him into the secret of the matrix. The cops also seem to be after him, and he takes a chance on discovering what he has always suspected: that the world is not quite what it seems to be and a sinister conspiracy is at work."

Incredibly detailed limited edition 6" scale posted figure.

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display.

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity and card holder.

Hidden surprise included.

Collect all McFarlane Toys The Matrix figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!