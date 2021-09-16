The Princess Bride Comes to McFarlane Toys with Westley and Buttercup

Nothing is stopping McFarlane Toys as they unveil yet another franchise of figures that is now under their belt. Fans of The Princess Bride are now able to recreate iconic scenes from the film with this new line of 7" scale figures. Two of the biggest figures in the wave will, of course, be Westley as Dread Pirate Roberts and Princess Buttercup. The Princess Bride figures will feature similar packaging to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figure line with a simplistic window box design. Dread Pirate Roberts will feature his iconic black outfit and will have 22 points of articulation and a sword that can be sheathed.

The Princess Bride Buttercup does not come with any accessories, but she does feature a remarkable head sculpt and a new fabric outfit. Her red dress is faithfully recreated from the film and will be a necessary companion piece for your Westley. This new set of figures will be priced at $24.99 each and are all expected to release by the end of 2021. Pre-orders for Princess Buttercup and Westley are live right here, and if you need more The Princess Bride in your life, be sure to check out the awesome RSVLTS shirt collection here.

The only thing known concerning the Dread Pirate Roberts is that he never leaves captives alive. It is revealed during the course of the story that Roberts is not one man but a series of individuals who periodically pass the name and reputation to a chosen successor. Everyone except the successor is then released at a convenient port, a new crew hired, and the former Roberts stays aboard as first mate. The constant reference to "Captain Roberts" establishes the new Roberts' persona. After the crew is convinced, the former Roberts leaves the ship and retires on his earnings.

However this iteration of Dread Pirate Roberts is really Westley, who inherited the title after the previous Dread Pirate Roberts retired. Westley had grown close to his predecessor after he was captured while searching for his fortune to return to Buttercup. In an attempt to help him achieve this goal the Previous Dread Pirate thought this position would help Westley achieve his goal.

"Princess Buttercup is featured in her iconic Red Dress as seen in The Princess Bride. Princess Buttercup is a beautiful farm girl who lives in the country of Florin and is the true love of Westley. Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic and fabric

From The Princess Bride movie

Highly detailed

Designed with Ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Fabric dress