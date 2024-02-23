Posted in: Collectibles, Good Smile Company | Tagged: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, max factory

The Raging Wolf from Elden Rings Comes to Life with Max Factory figma

The adventures of Elden Ring come right off the screen as a new figma figure has arrived from the hit FromSoftware video game

Article Summary Max Factory releases a new figma featuring Elden Ring's Raging Wolf.

The Raging Wolf figma is fully articulated and expertly detailed.

Accessories include the Flask of Crimson Tears and the Dark Moon Greatsword.

Up for pre-order at $129.99 for a June 2025 release.

Set in a dark fantasy world called the Lands Between, the FromSoftware, Elden Ring introduces players to an intense game with harsh enemies and dark lore. The game features an interconnected open world that is filled with mythical creatures, intricate lore, and challenging enemies. The titular Elden Ring is a powerful object that shattered into Great Runes and serves as a central narrative element in the game. Players take on the role of the Tarnished, a character who has been exiled from the Lands Between, which now embarks on a quest to restore the Elden Ring, while confronting some formidable adversaries known as the demigods. It was recently revealed that the hit FromSoftware game would be getting its first major set of DLC in the coming months with Elden Ring: The Shadow of the Erdtree.

Max Factory is now bringing the hit FromSoftware game to life as they debut their newest figma creation with the Raging Wolf armor. Throughout the game, Tarnished finds unique armor sets throughout The Lands Between, one of which is the Raging Wolf Set which was armor worn by Vargram the Bloody Wolf. This figure is highly articulated, expertly crafted, and is loaded with some impressive Elden Ring accessories. Some of these includes the Flask of Crimson Tears, the Dark Moon Greatsword, Twinblade, a torch, a shield, and Bastard Sword. Your FromSoftware collection will have a true warrior with this Max Factory figma that is up for pre-order for $129.99 with a June 2025 release.

Elden Ring figma No.624 Raging Wolf

"Become the Elden Lord. From the Elden Ring video game comes the figma Raging Wolf figure by Max Factory! This impressive figure is fully articulated and features the memorable character from the game with sword and shield in hand. Don't miss out on adding this figure to your Elden Ring collection."

Product Features

Approx. 6.3 inches (16cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

From the Elden Ring video game

Part of the figma figure line

Fully articulated

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Raging Wolf figure

7 Additional hand parts

Torch

Iron Roundshield

Bastard sword

Sword sheath

Flask of Crimson Tears

Twinblade

Dark Moon greatsword

