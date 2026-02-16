Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Razor Crest Returns with LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary The Razor Crest returns in LEGO form for The Mandalorian & Grogu, featuring 930 pieces and screen-accurate details.

The set includes five minifigures: The Mandalorian, Colonel Ward, Zeb Orrelios, a Stormtrooper, and Grogu.

Fully built, the Razor Crest measures 12.5” long with fold-down landing ramps and opening side panels for play.

Pre-order now at the LEGO Store for $149.99; ships April 26, 2026, perfect for Star Wars collectors and fans.

In The Mandalorian, the Razor Crest was the personal gunship of Din Djarin that was used in the show's early story. However, it didn't survive the series as in Season 2, Chapter 14: "The Tragedy," Moff Gideon's Imperial light cruiser blew it into pieces while Din and Grogu were on the planet Tython. However, the infamous ship is back for the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, which brings the starship back and better than ever. LEGO is now bringing the Razor Crest to life once again fr the new film with 930 pieces.

The Razor Crest will come in at 5" tall, 12.5" long, and 9.5" wide when fully built with fold-down landing ramps and side-opening panels. LEGO has included five Star Wars minifigures with The Mandalorian, Colonel Ward, Zeb Orrelios, Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper, and a new Grogu. New adventures await The Mandalorian & Grogu, and this new Razor Crest set will help with that. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $149.99 with an April 26, 2026, release date.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – The Razor Crest

"Launch into action-packed battles with the LEGO® Star Wars™ The Razor Crest™ (75447) building toy for kids. Recreate the iconic starship in the same design and striking color scheme as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™. This Star Wars vehicle is easily accessible for play with The Mandalorian, Colonel Ward, Zeb Orrelios and Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper LEGO minifigures and Grogu LEGO figure."

"Lift off the cockpit canopy, open the side panels to access the engine and cargo compartment and fold down the landing ramps. A top gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu fans ages 10 and up, this building set also includes the Stormtrooper's Sentry E-Web blaster, The Mandalorian's jetpack and other accessoriesto inspire creative play. Set contains 930 pieces.

