The Real Ghostbusters Return to Mondo with New 1/12 Janine

Mondo is back with a new 1/12 The Real Ghostbusters figure as Janine arrives with a new Timed Edition release

Janine Melnitz is the sharp-tongued, and quick-witted receptionist of the Ghostbusters. She was first introduced in the live-action film and then reintroduced in the animated series The Real Ghostbusters. Voiced originally by Laura Summer (and later Kath Soucie), Janine is far more assertive and adventurous than her live-action counterpart. While she handles calls, client scheduling, and finances at the firehouse headquarters, she has even joined the team in the field when needed. Collectors can now add her to their growing 1/12 The Real Ghostbuster collection from Mondo as they debut a new Timed Edition figure.

Janine comes to life in great detail right off the screen, with a variety of swappable parts and themed accessories. This will consist of three swappable heads, extra hands, swappable seated legs, and her infamous desk. The desk will come with plenty of its own items like a computer, phone, buzzer, and even some Companion Ghosts. The Real Ghostbuster Timed Edition figure goes live for pre-order on February 24 at 12 PM EST and will remain available until March 10th. So dedicated fans will be timed on when to get one through the Mondo Shop, and she gets a $140 price tag.

The Real Ghostbusters – Janine with Desk 1/12 Scale Figure

"Ghostbusters… If it goes bump in the night, we'll make it right!" Available for a limited time, THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS — Janine Melnitz 1/12 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands and portraits in addition to her iconic desk and other tools of the supernatural secretarial trade! But that's not all… This set comes with two desk-haunting poltergeists and a smoochin' Slimer! Keep your ghostbusting operation running with the best secretary in the biz!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES:

Janine Figure

Portraits Neutral Side-Eye Surprised

Seated Legs Swap with Seat Cushion

Variety of Hands

Kissing Slimer Figure

x2 Desk Drawer Companion Ghosts

Desk with Movable Drawers

Desktop Cover

Chair with Swappable Seat Cushion

"How To Change Careers" Book

Computer

Phone

Desk Light

Buzzer

