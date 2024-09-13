Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

The Rescue Rangers Save the Day with Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea

Get ready to explore the Azurite Sea as Ravensburger has unveiled their next set of Disney Lorcana cards with new characters, cards, and more

The newest expansion for Ravensburger's award-winning trading card game Disney Lorcana has been revealed with Azurite Sea. This new set is expected to make an exciting debut on November 15 at local card shops, followed by a wider release on November 25. This highly anticipated set will introduce 204 brand-new cards to the game, featuring a range of beloved Disney characters and new play styles to the game. One of the major highlights of new sets like Azurite Sea is the arrival of a new franchise to the game, and this time, Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers have answered the call!

Ravensburger has recently revealed some details about the Azurite Sea, including the arrival of fan-favorite characters like Chip and Dale into the Lorcana universe. Some of the new cards have been unveiled for the upcoming set for the set with Chip – Ranger Leader, Dale- Michevious Ranger, and a Rescue Rangers team Action Card with Rescue Rangers Away! Fans of the franchise will also be excited to see that a new Emerald and Sapphire Starter Deck will feature most of these cards along with a holographic Gadget Hackwrench. These decks are perfect for new players to jump into the action and immediately with a Rescue Rangers-themed deck.

It is nice to see Disney TV shows like DuckTales, Tailspin, and now The Rescue Rangers coming back to life for Disney Lorcana. Hopefully, more legendary TV shows will arrive in the future with Goof Troop and, of course, Darkwing Duck! One can only hope, but in the meantime, collectors can be on the lookout for returning and new characters arriving for Disney Lorcana in November. From Treasure Planet, pirate-themed Winnie the Pooh, Lilo & Stitch, and much more, there will be plenty to discover while exploring the Azurite Sea. Stay tuned for more information in the coming months about this new set, as well as check out another new team with Big Hero 6.

