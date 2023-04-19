The Shadow Arrives at Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective Figure Line Return to the era of pulp fiction as the legendary hero The Shadow is back in the year 2023 as Mezco Toyz reveals their latest figure

Mezco Toyz is back once again with another blast from the past as a new One:12 Collective figure has arrived. The legendary pulp fiction hero The Shadow is back and ready for new weekly adventures in your collection. The Shadow takes collectors all the way back to July 31, 1930, as he first made his debut in the radio program Detective Story Hour as the mysterious narrator. The program was neat to help sell Detective Story Magazine, and it worked. The Shadow has since been in comics, TV, and movies, and now a brand new figure has arrived in 2023. This mysterious hero is ready for some action, adventures, and daring escapes with Mezco Toyz. The Shadow One:12 Collective figure is priced at $112, is set for a December 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

New The Shadow Adventures Await at Mezco Toyz

"Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men? The Shadow knows!" The Shadow joins the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective The Shadow dons an outfit inspired by his appearance in the pulp fiction magazines and comics of the 1930's and 1940's – a wide-brimmed fedora, tailored suit, trench coat, cloak, and scarf. Change up his look with three head portraits in varying expressions, including a Smith and Street Pulp head ripped right off the cover!"

"This unknown man of mystery, The Shadow is ready and willing to wage war on the criminals of New York City, equipped with two blazing hand guns, a tommy gun with two removable drum magazines and a variety of gun-firing FX, and a Devil's Whisper FX. The Shadow is ready to dispense justice in his unique vigilant style! Burbank, The Shadow's central communication agent, can be reached via the included two-way radio with extendable telephone arm and video module. "The weed of crime bears bitter fruit! Crime does not pay…The Shadow knows!"

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THE SHADOW FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Ten (10) interchangeable hands

One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of holding hands (L&R)

Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R)

COSTUME:

Fedora (permanently attached to head portraits)

Trench coat (removable)

Cape (removable)

Tailored suit

Tie

Scarf

Chest harness with two (2) handgun holsters (removable)

Belt

Dress shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) tommy gun with two (2) removable drum magazines

One (1) gun blast FX

One (1) Devil's Whisper FX

One (1) Scales of Justice

One (1) two-way radio with extendable telephone arm

One (1) crystal ball

Two (2) handguns with six (6) removable magazines

Four (4) suction cup climbers

Eight (8) gun firing FX in different styles

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective The Shadow figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.