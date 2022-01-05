The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 2 From Super7 Is Up For Preorder

The Simpsons Ultimates wave two from Super7 was put up for preorder this afternoon, the companies first preorders of the new year. Four new figures make up the wave- Bartman, Duffman, Krusty The Clown, and Hank Scorpio is getting the Ultimate treatment, loaded to the gills with character-specific accessories to make the ultimate version of each. All of it comes housed in their trademark Ultimates packaging that we all know and love.

The Simpsons Ultimates Wave 2

The newest wave of The Simpsons ULTIMATES! is here to help you continue to build your own menagerie of Springfield's most interesting characters! Bartman, Duffman, Hank Scorpio, and Krusty the Clown are made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe 7" scale action figures featuring a variety of interchangeable parts and iconic accessories inspired by your favorite episodes of The Simpsons. Available to preorder until February 4, expected to deliver to you by Late Fall 2022. Pre-order The Simpsons ULTIMATES! Wave 2 now!

I cannot wait for that Hank Scorpio figure. I have been going back and getting the World of Springfield figures, and one of the ones I wanted more than any other Simpsons character is Hank. It is one of my top ten episodes of the show. I also really like that Duffman and understand why but I am surprised to see that they are doing Bartman before they do a regular Bart. The Simpsons is a line that could go for a long, long time, both in Ultimates and ReAction, and I have to believe that ReAction will be coming soon sometime as well. I would really like it if they did a Treehouse of Horror sub line or something as well. The possibilities are endless, and I cannot wait to see what my favorite toy company does for the license going forward. You can reorder the new wave here.