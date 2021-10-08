The Suicide Squad Ratcatcher II Saves the Day with Iron Studios

Jame's Gunns The Suicide Squad was a fantastic addition to the DCEU, and it really had an excellent set of characters. Ratcatcher II really did steal the show, and I would love to see more of her character in future DC Comics films. Iron Studios has reveals that Ratcatcher II is coming to their 1/10 Art Scale statue series for The Suicide Squad. Standing 8.6:" tall, Cleo Cazo is ready to save the day with an army of rats at her command, and Iron Studios brings her new live-action costume to life. She is posed in a dynamic stance as she uses her rat summoning deceive to call in for reinforcements to help Task Force X on their latest suicide mission.

DCEU fans can really appreciate the detail on her costume with this statue, and it will be a necessary addition to your Suicide Squad collection. I do wish we did get an unmasked head sculpt like the upcoming Bloodsport statue, as Daniela Melchoir deserves the recognition for her amazing depiction of the hero. The Suicide Squad Ratcatcher II BDS Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios is priced at $129.99 and set to release between October – December 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be sure to check out some of the other upcoming The Suicide Squad statues with Bloodsport, Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker, and more.

"Wearing a rustic hooded leather costume and a gas mask, she raises her technological command staff that gives her power and control over the little creatures, the most humble and despised of all, just as her father taught her. The gas mask serves both to hide her identity and protect her from the odors of the sewer system, where she recruits her army of rats. Having two of her little allies at her feet, Iron Studios presents the "Ratcatcher II – The Suicide Squad – BDS Art Scale 1/10" statue on a base resembling a forest terrain in the South American island nation of Corto Maltese. She's on a mission to destroy a prison and laboratory known as Jotunheim."

"Cleo Cazo is the daughter of the original villain Ratcatcher. Raised with love and affection, she has always lived on the margins of society on the streets of Portugal. She learned from an early age how to use the devices created by her father to control rats, making the animals that inhabit the sewers her tool to commit robberies and protect her. As an adult, she moved to the US, where she followed in her father's footsteps in a criminal life as "Ratcatcher 2", named after her father. Along with a specific mouse, whom she named Sebastian and adopted as a pet, Cleo was captured and sent to Belle Reve Prison. During her time in prison, she was recruited by Amanda Waller into the Task Force X group nicknamed The Suicide Squad. This group brings together convicted villains who work for the government in exchange for reduced sentences."