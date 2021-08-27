The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin PCS Statue Coming

In an alternate future, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no more, with only one brother holding the mantle. The Foot Clan has taken over New York City, and it's time for this brother to come out of the shadows and reclaim the city. PCS Collectibles is bringing some of the incredible art of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Last Ronin. Two versions of the statue are coming with the Supreme Edition showcasing this lone turtle surrounded by the ghosts of these fallen brothers. This powerful statue stands 23.5" tall, with swappable hands parts featuring a variety of weapons and teal ghostly sculpted that steal the show.

The Last Ronin has been an incredible read, and this artwork featuring these ghostly brothers has been very popular. It only makes sense to bring that art to life, and PCS Collectible captures the emotion of the series perfectly with this design. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin 1/4 Scale Statue from Premium Collectibles Studio is set to release between Aug – Oct 2022. The standard The Last Ronin is priced at $880, while the ghostly Supreme Edition is priced at $1605. Pre-orders for both versions are already live, with payment plans also available right here.

"The Last Ronin – Supreme Edition Statue by PCS – Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin 1:4 Scale Statue – Supreme Edition. Inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, this incredible statue captures the determination and resolve of the last surviving member of the TMNT, Michelangelo, in a bleak alternate future ruled by the Foot Clan. The Last Ronin Statue – Supreme Edition measures 23.5" tall as Michelangelo stalks the sewers in pursuit of his enemies, guided by the ghosts of his brothers. A highly detailed environment base puts the turtle in his native element, with grimy water flowing around rust-colored pipes deep beneath the Foot Clan-controlled city. The statue includes four weapon proximity pieces that can be placed anywhere along the base for an added storytelling element, representing the arsenals of Michelangelo's fallen brothers as well as his own: a sai, a broken bo staff, a shattered sword, and nunchaku."

"The breathtaking proximity piece of brothers Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello is fully sculpted and painted in a spectral teal with white highlights to make the turtle trio stand out against the darkness of the ronin's stealthy garb. Reaching their hands out to lend strength to their brother, these fallen heroes in a half shell are detailed with intricate costume textures and a base of ghostly wisps encompassing the entire scene. The Last Ronin Statue – Supreme Edition can be displayed with or without this element attached. Without the ghost brothers, the statue measures 20.5" tall."