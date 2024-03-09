Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: horror, Pennywise, Sideshow Collectibles

The Terror of Derry Returns with Sideshow's New Pennywise Figure

IT is time as the deadly terror from the small town of Derry is back as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their new 1/6 Pennywise

Article Summary Sideshow unveils a 1/6 scale Pennywise figure from 1990's 'It' Miniseries.

The figure captures Tim Curry's frightening performance with stunning detail.

Pennywise collectible includes interchangeable heads and a range of accessories.

Set for a March 2025 release, pre-orders are now available at Sideshow Collectibles.

Pennywise, the malevolent entity from Stephen King's iconic novel It, emerged from the shadows of Derry, Maine, back in 1990 to terrorize audiences with the first-ever television miniseries adaptation. Portrayed with the chilling charisma of Tim Curry, Pennywise has the uncanny ability to exploit the deepest fears of his victims, and his portrayal of a clown is just to lure kids in. Curry's portrayal left audiences up all night, and it helped solidify this deadly entity into the world of horror.1 Now, Sideshow Collectibles pays homage to Curry's legendary performance with a stunning new 1/6 scale figure.

That is right, a new 1/6 scale figure has been awakened that captures the essence of Pennywise in all his terrifying glory from the 90s. Every detail, from the fiendish gleam in his eyes to his red hair and nose, the horror you experienced as a kid, is back and in great detail. Pennywise will come with two swappable heads with smiling and monster expressions and twelve interchangeable hands. Some of the other included accessories are Georgie's paper boat and a balloon bouquet with a removable balloon. The 1990 Pennywise 1/6 scale figure is priced at $285, is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders are already up on Sideshow Collectibles.

It (1990) Pennywise 1/6 Scale Figure from Sideshow

"I'm every nightmare you've ever had. I'm your worst dream come true." Sideshow presents the Pennywise Sixth Scale Figure, inspired by the It (1990) television miniseries. This iconic horror collectible is everything you were ever afraid of! The Pennywise Sixth Scale Figure features a detailed likeness to actor Tim Curry in his role as the shapeshifting dancing clown. Haunting the small town of Derry, Maine, Pennywise wears a tailored fabric costume which includes a loose yellow clown suit, multi-colored ruffled collar, bright orange pom poms, and a blue and purple striped overcoat."

His chilling presence is completed by two interchangeable portraits, one smiling and the other displaying monstrous teeth, both with thick white face paint and synthetic red hair. Don't you want a balloon? The Pennywise Sixth Scale Figure is a highly articulated and poseable collectible with a variety of ominous accessories based on the hit adaptation. Pennywise carries a paper boat as well as a bouquet of colorful balloons, including one removable yellow balloon which can be held on its own to help him terrorize children.

