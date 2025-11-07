Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star trek

The U.S.S. Enterprise Comes to LEGO with New Star Trek Icons Set

LEGO Icons is reaching for the final frontier as they debut their new Star Trek set bringing the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D to life

Set course for a voyage of imagination with the LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D (10356). The Enterprise-D, launched in 2363 and commanded by Captain Jean-Luc Picard, is the iconic vessel of Star Trek: The Next Generation. This highly detailed replica of Starfleet's legendary Galaxy-class flagship now comes to LEGO, continuing its mission into the final frontier for deep-space exploration, diplomacy, and defense. This 3,600-piece set builds the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D from The Next Generation in great detail, measuring 23.5" long, 10.5" tall, and 18.5" wide when fully built.

The Star Trek ship is designed with a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles featuring distinctive red and blue highlights. LEGO even added an opening shuttle bay with two mini shuttle pods, as well as a display stand that features schematic and ship statistics. Nine legendary minifigures are also included with Jean-Luc Picard, Beverly Crusher, William Riker, Data, Worf, Geordi La Forge, Guinan, Wesley Crusher, and Deanna Troi! The final frontier awaits LEGO fans for $399.99, and the U.S.S. Enterprise is expected to arrive on November 28, 2025.

LEGO Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™

"Set course for a creative voyage with the LEGO® Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™ (10356) set for adults. Build a highly detailed replica of Starfleet's legendary flagship complete with a detachable command saucer, secondary hull, warp nacelles with distinctive red and blue detailing, an opening shuttlebay, 2 mini shuttlepods and an angled display stand with a schematic and ship statistics."

"Includes 9 minifigures with themed accessories and a minifigure-display tile with Star Trek: The Next Generation branding. Characters include Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Lieutenant Worf, Lieutenant Commander Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Lieutenant Commander La Forge, Counselor Deanna Troi, Bartender Guinan and Wesley Crusher. Accessories include a teacup, trombone with a stand, a phaser, tricorder, engineering case, PADD, bottle, portable tractor beam generator and a cat figure. Set includes 3,600 pieces."

