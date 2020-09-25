Thor's Stormbreaker Comes to Life with Legends Replica from Hasbro

Thunder and lightning have arrived as Hasbro unveiled the iconic Stormbreaker Replica Axe fro their Marvel Legends replica series. This axe is coming straight to us from the God of Thunder himself, Thor, from Avengers: Endgame. The Axe will light up and have lightning sound effects that activate with a simple push of a button. This massive life-size collectible will put the power of a god into Marvel and Thor fans that they will want in their Asgardian collection.

Fans of the growing Marvel Legends Replica series will definitely not want to miss getting their hands on this bad boy. Stormbreaker is now a big part of the Thor landscape in the MCU and displaying both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker side by side would be a marvelous sight for any fan. The massive size on this piece is the best part as fans can now only get a great collectible but one equipped with sound and amazing detail. The Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Marvel's Thor Stormbreaker Electronic Axe from Hasbro is priced at $159.99. Thunder is set to strike in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Mighty Thor, son of Odin, uses his super-powers to protect both planet Earth and his home world of Asgard! Thor really has an axe to grind after his evil sister destroys his hammer Mjölnir. Fans and collectors can imagine powering up for action alongside their favorites Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Black Panther, and more with Avengers figures and roleplay gear! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Imagine defeating Thanos with this Thor electronic roleplay axe! Activate exciting thunder sound FX with the push of a button. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame Marvel's Stormbreaker Electronic Axe, fans and collectors can imagine joining the battle to save the universe!"

Includes: axe and instructions. Batteries not included.

When fans and collectors wield Marvel's Stormbreaker Electronic Axe, they can imagine the adventures of the Asgardian Thor, son of Odin

Fans and collectors alike can imagine charging into battle with the power of thunder rumbling in the palms of their hands with the Stormbreaker Axe with sound FX

Stormbreaker was forged to help the Avengers defeat the Mad Titan Thanos, and fans and collectors can create exciting moments with this electronic roleplay gear inspired by the Avengers: Endgame movie

The Marvel Universe of comics, movies, cartoons, and television shows is full of heroes like Thor, and now fans can imagine joining the action

Look for other Marvel Avengers gear and imagine forming a team of Avengers with friends (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)