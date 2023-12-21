Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, The Walking Dead

The Walker King Rises with Hiya Toys 1/18 The Walking Dead: Dead City

Step into the world of The Walking Dead as Hiya Toys is bringing the new series Dead City to life and in 1/18 scale fashion

The Walking Dead: Dead City is just one of the new TWD spin-offs to arrive at AMC from the incredible franchise that has been created. This new story follows Negan and Maggie as they travel to New York City to look for a kidnapped Hershel. Not only will they cross paths with some hostile survivor groups, but a new type of walker lurks in this Dead City with the Walker King. New York was bombed during the start of the outbreak, and it appears a new creature arose since with a fused walker that has now been faithfully recreated by Hiya Toys. That is right; Hiya Toys is bringing the world of The Walking Dead to life with a new set of 1/18 scale figures. The Walker King is just one of them, featuring its decaying flesh, bloodstains, and fused walker parts with multiple arms and heads. This is one formidable zombie that is releasing as a PX Previews exclusive for $24.99. Pre-orders are live online for Hiya's 1/18 Walker King as well as at your Local Comic Book Store with a December 2024 release. Brains!

Walker King from Walking Dead: Dead City Joins Hiya Toys

"In June 2023, the sequel series The Walking Dead: Dead City premiered, revealing Negan as a wanted man for killing law enforcement officers and four others. Meanwhile, Maggie's base is ravaged by the Croat, and her son Hershel is kidnapped. To seek Negan's help, Maggie gives Ginny who is Negan's young companion a home in exchange for Maggie and Negan embarking on an adventure to Manhattan. The isolated city, bombed by the military in the virus outbreak, awaits them as an abandoned island infested with walkers."

"There, they confront a formidable foe—the Walker King, a grotesque amalgamation of multiple walkers, slime, decayed fat, and other putrid substances. In a fierce battle, Maggie grapples with the monstrous entity as its mouths and arms relentlessly attack, an onslaught of nightmares closing in on her. This brand new Walker King action figure stands 109mm tall, faithfully depicting its bloody and terrifying appearance."

"The upper body features extensive weathering and damage, with exposed decayed flesh at the chest and abdomen, creating a gruesome effect. Covered in scars, bloodstains, and signs of decay, every detail of the figure is perfectly reproduced even at a 1/18 scale. With 38 articulation points throughout the body, it allows for various dynamic poses. Multiple layers of paint capture the rotten, sticky, and damp state of the Walker King. Its bloated body, incorporating other walkers within, and the emergence of a dual-headed, multi-armed form elevate the horror, showcasing its formidable malevolence."

