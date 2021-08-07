The Witcher 3 Ice Giant Rises With New McFarlane Toys Figure

When it comes to collecting, I always feel like there are a lot more heroes than villain action figures. Of course, that is because heroes sell, but every hero needs an enemy or mastermind baddie to fight. McFarlane Toys is giving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collectors the ability to add some feat into their collection as they reveal their new Mega figure. This time, they have revealed a deluxe Myrhyff of Undvik Ice Giant figure to release alongside their new and upcoming The Witcher 3 Ciri and Geralt figure, which can be seen here.

Myrhyff of Undvik Ice Giant is quite a massive standing at 12″ tall and will feature 15 points of articulation. This icy monster will tower over your The Witcher 3 figures, giving them a big task to overcome. Myrhyff does not come with any weapons but is loaded with deadly detail. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ice Giant Myrhyff of Undvik Mega Action Figure from McFarlane Toys is priced at $41.99. The giant is set to release in November 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to add some of the other 7" Witcher figures to your shelves as well to prepare for this massive new addition.

"Myrhyff of Undvik is the Ice Giant that Geralt of Rivia meets during The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. He is a huge monster who forced the people of Undvik to flee and now reigns there. The Ice Giant fashions himself a basic protective armor made using the remains of a shipwreck. This 7-inch scale figure is designed with McFarlane's signature Ultra Articulation with up to 15 moving parts for full range and posing."

Product Features

7 inch (17.78cm) scale

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 15 moving parts for a full range of posing and play

Highly detailed