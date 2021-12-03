The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Ciri Receives New Statue from Prime 1 Studio

Coming out of the hit video game series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Ciri is back with a brand new 1/4 scale statue. Prime 1 Studio has announced their new Alternative Outfit statue that will be offered with a standard and deluxe release. Standing 21" tall, The Witcher character is placed on a dynamic icy diorama stand featuring a mini river and snow. The Witcher logo sits at the front of the base with Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon in her Zerrikanian outfit. The deluxe statue will come with some swappable parts with interchangeable left and right arms featuring different weapons and poses. The Witcher fans will not want to miss out on owning this beautifully sculpted, and crafted statue, and she is set to release in June 2023. Pre-orders are live right here with the Deluxe coming in at $979.

"Ciri is most definitely "on thin ice" in this riveting 21-inch statue from Prime 1 Studio! We are incredibly proud to reveal the next addition to The Witcher III: Wild Hunt statue line: The 1:4 Scale Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon Deluxe Bonus Version – Alternative Outfit! Taking its cue from Zerrikanian fashion, Ciri's Alternative Outfit is one of the best in the game. It sports upper body chainmail to protect her torso during sword-swinging fights, more than a white blouse could, at least! The talented artists at Prime 1 Studio made every effort to reproduce this favorite-among-favorites with exacting beauty and fidelity. You can see this in the delicate filigree of her pauldron and kneepads and the fine scrollwork of her loincloth. With her piercing emerald green eyes, the Elder Blood Prodigy is as beautiful as she is deadly, already unsheathing her sword for the fight ahead."

"The Deluxe Bonus Version comes with two (2) sets of Swappable Arms to extend your storytelling. Her right arm can either be drawing her trusty sword, Zireael, or already holding it out. And her left arm is ready to block up or down! Moreover, if you order from Prime 1 Studio's online store and authorized dealer, Ciri will come with a fifth swappable arm: it features her left hand clutching the iconic Cat School Medallion she lifted from the corpse of Leo Bonhart!"

Specifications:

Two (2) Swappable Left Arms

Two (2) Swappable Right Arms

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed On Thin Ice Base

One (1) Swappable Left Hand holding Cat School Medallion [BONUS PART]