Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Bring Home the Star Wars: Rebels Crew with Ghost HasLab Tier Unlocks

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023, and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

A brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab is on the way with the Rebels Ghost ship. This ship is coming to life from the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka, adding a new realistic take on the beloved animated series. To fuel this ship, it will cost fans Star Wars $499.99 with an 8,000 backers goal. Fans are very close to the hitting that goal already, and Hasbro has given fans all of the Tier unlocks in advance. The entire Rebels crew is coming to The Vintage Collection with their own card back featuring the mural art from the Rebels finale. Kanan, Ezra, and Zeb can all be unlocked, with Hera already being included in the Ghost HasLab. We can assume mural card backs of Sabine and Chopper will be on the way or as surprise unlocks to complete the set. Each of these designs features its new live-action appearances, but we can assume other versions will make their debut in the future. Check out the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ghost HasLab right here and get yours until September 6, 2023.

Star Wars: Rebels Comes to Life with Hasbro HasLab

"In addition to this amazing base offering, we are also excited to share several incredible unlock tiers tied to the Ghost. After all, it just wouldn't be the same without some of the crew members you've come to love. With each funding goal we hit, you'll get another chance to recreate more and more iconic moments with characters from Star Wars Rebels:

Tier #1 (Threshold: 11,000 Backers): EZRA BRIDGER Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure Includes: Lightsaber, unlit Lightsaber hilt, blaster, flip-up Scout Trooper Helmet, and white Loth-cat accessories



Tier #2 (Threshold: 14,000 Backers): KANAN JARRUS Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure Includes: Lightsaber, unlit Lightsaber hilt, blaster, face mask, and interchangeable portrait head accessories



Tier #3 (Threshold: 17,000 Backers): GARAZEB "ZEB" ORRELIOS Exclusive Star Wars Rebels Vintage Collection Carded Figure Includes: Bo-Rifle (blaster form) and Bo-Rifle (staff form) accessories



Don't miss out! This crowdfunded project will run from July 21st 2023 5:45PM ET to September 6th 11:59PM ET. We need 8,000 backers to fund the base offering. If successful, the project will begin shipping Fall 2024"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!