McFarlane Toys Debuts New The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Figures

McFarlane Toys has revealed two new figures from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are on their way. Fans of the award winning game will be able to now add a new updated version of Geralt of Rivia, who now dons his Wolf Armor. The Witcher himself is loaded with great accessories with his steel sword with sheath, silver sword with sheath, Igni fire effect, and a Griffin trophy. The fun does not stop there either as McFarlane Toys is debuting here first Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon figure. Ciri features high amounts of detail, articulation and comes with a sword with sheath and Elder Power Magic. Both 7" The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt figures are set to release in the 3rd Quarter of 2021 and are priced at $24.99. Pre-orders for both are already live, and collectors can find them both located here.

"The Order of the Witchers, now mostly completely wiped out, had several schools of learning that were each proficient in their own art. The School of the Wolf was one of the most recognized of these schools as its members gained the reputation of professional and reliable monster slayers. Geralt dons this set of armor from the School of the Wolf, his own school of study, with layered jackets and reinforced metal studs and rivets."

"Geralt of Rivia helped Emhyr var Emreis (using the alias 'Duny') from him being killed and lifting his curse. Duny filled with gratitude was willing to give the Witcher any reward he asked. Geralt asked for the Law of Surprise, an oath binding magical law that has unexpected results. Turns out Duny's bride Pavette was pregnant when this oath was made forever intertwining the fate of the baby; Princess Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, and Geralt forever."